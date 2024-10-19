Menu Explore
Senior citizen couple robbed of 2crore at knifepoint in north-west Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The couple managed to free themselves and called their son, who lives in south Delhi, who called the police

A senior citizen couple was allegedly robbed at knifepoint of 2 crores in jewellery and cash at their house in Prashant Vihar, Rohini on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday.

The victims — a retired scientist and his wife — did not wish to be identified, police said, adding that they were alone at home at the time of the incident. (Representational image)
Police said their control room received a call about the incident at 2.30pm on Friday. The caller said that a few men had a scuffle with his parents and fled with cash and jewellery, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Amit Goel. The victims — a retired scientist and his wife — did not wish to be identified, police said, adding that they were alone at home at the time of the incident.

“When police reached the spot, the couple told them that the suspects were at least four men. They rang the doorbell on the pretext of delivering a courier and barged into the house,” a police officer said.

The men held the couple hostage at knifepoint. “The suspects tied their hands and covered their mouth. They grabbed the cash and jewellery and fled the spot,” the officer said.

The couple managed to free themselves and called their son, who lives in south Delhi.

“Police are obtaining and analysing CCTV footage to identity the suspects. They are also questioning all the people who come to the house daily and those who had access to the house,” the officer said.

