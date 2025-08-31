Delhi-Indore Air India flight returns shortly after takeoff over 'fire indication'

An Indore-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff on Sunday after the cockpit crew received a fire warning from the aircraft’s right engine. The crew shut down the affected engine and brought the aircraft back to Delhi.(REUTERS)

Flight AI2913 took off from the national capital today but was quickly turned around when pilots received an alert indicating a potential fire, the airline said in a statement.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," the Tata Group-owned airline said without divulging further details.

Acting promptly and in line with the safety protocols, the crew shut down the affected engine and brought the aircraft back to Delhi.

Following the emergency U-turn, the passengers were transferred to an alternative aircraft, an Air India spokesperson said.

“The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore shortly. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority,” the statement read.

The airline further said that the air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been duly informed of the incident.

The incident comes a month after an Air India Express flight bound to Doha from Calicut International Airport returned a couple of hours after take-off due to a technical fault.