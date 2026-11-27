The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, whose proposed merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is yet to receive the Lok Sabha Speaker’s approval, could hold the key to the fate of the delimitation Bill if it is tabled during Parliament’s four-day special sitting.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (PTI File)

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In an interview with HT, one of the dissidents, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, said the group will decide its stance after seeing the bill but added that delimitation will make lawmakers’ work easier. Edited excerpts:

Q: What is your reaction to the special session being called?

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There was an expectation, because the Monsoon Session had not been prorogued. Usually, after a session ends, the date for the next one is announced, and 14 days' notice is required. Knowing how these official processes work, we knew there might be another special session. We were only waiting for the date, which wasn't announced until today.

Q: Have you received any formal briefing on the agenda?

Deep Dive What would the proposed delimitation exercise change? The proposal would redraw constituency boundaries and allocate seats based on the latest available census, identified in the articles as the 2011 Census. It was also linked to increasing the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength. Why do critics say delimitation could affect the balance between northern and southern states? Critics argue that allocating seats according to population could give northern states a larger share while reducing southern states’ relative representation. The government said a uniform 50% increase would slightly raise the southern states’ share, but critics said the bill did not guarantee that formula. How is delimitation linked to women’s reservation in Parliament? The articles describe delimitation as part of the proposed legislative changes intended to enable 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The 2023 law provides for the reservation to be rolled out after a fresh census and delimitation.

Not yet. Maybe that will happen on the morning of the 30th. If it has already happened, we haven't received it. We have only seen the post by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, which was forwarded to our group. Naturally, we are preparing to travel.

Q: Has the government or the NDA approached you informally on delimitation?

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{{^usCountry}} We have not been formally notified about the business to be held. We know it is government business, but the exact nature has not been told to us. Maybe there is still time. As we receive that information, we will decide. Q: The Speaker has not ruled on the disqualification petitions or the merger. Will you be allowed to vote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We have not been formally notified about the business to be held. We know it is government business, but the exact nature has not been told to us. Maybe there is still time. As we receive that information, we will decide. Q: The Speaker has not ruled on the disqualification petitions or the merger. Will you be allowed to vote? {{/usCountry}}

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As members, we have every right to vote. But we were given separate sittings in the last session.

Q: Does separate sitting mean your vote counts with your previous party or with the new one?

That will be decided by the Honourable Speaker.

Q: If it is a Constitution Amendment Bill and a delimitation Bill, has your party decided whether to support it?

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Let us cross that bridge when we come to it, because we don't know what Bill is coming. Discussion has been going on. In April, we discussed and debated the delimitation Bill. I feel this is a constitutional provision that depends on the census and population, and it is always wise to go by the constitutional provision. After delimitation, the work of MPs becomes much easier, because it gives you a number of constituents you can really approach. Governance becomes easy. The country's population has also increased, and the forefathers wrote in the Constitution that these things should happen in a certain year. So we are following that.

Q: Any message for the voters of Bengal? People will want to know whether they lose or gain political weight under the new scheme.

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We will say that only when we debate and when we come to know what the Bill is. We don't even know what Bill is coming. The notification does not mention the name of the Bill. It says only "government business". Once we are told, we will definitely discuss it.