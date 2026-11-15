Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by Nov 17, move towards Andhra Pradesh coast: IMD

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. (@NASAEarth)

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The weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17, the IMD said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 07 kmph during past06 hours and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 15thNovember, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 10.2°N and Longitude 86.8°E,about 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 670km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 780 km east-southeast of Chennai(Tamil Nadu), 920 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1030km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha)," the IMD said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 07 kmph during past06 hours and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 15thNovember, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 10.2°N and Longitude 86.8°E,about 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 670km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 780 km east-southeast of Chennai(Tamil Nadu), 920 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1030km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha)," the IMD said. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on evening of 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over west central Bay of Bengal on evening of 17th November, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent2 days," the IMD further added.

Naidu seeks financial assistance

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sought urgent financial assistance from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation work after Cyclone Murasu caused estimated damage of ₹2,484.43 crore in the state, news agency PTI reported.

A seven-member Central team, led by Chittaranjan Das, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, held a virtual meeting with the Chief Minister after inspecting nearly 60 locations across Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru and East Godavari districts.

The Central team inspected damaged agricultural fields, canals, roads and houses. It also interacted with farmers at Surappagudem and visited paddy fields at Ravulapalem, the Kommu canal, irrigation works at Kunakalamarri and fishing boats at Chirala.

The team assessed damage to houses, horticultural crops, farms and duck-rearing units at Boppudi. It also inspected roads crossing the Jaladi stream between Yedlapadu and Turlapadu.

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Naidu said El Nino conditions and two cyclones hitting the state within a short period had contributed to the widespread damage.

He said the state government had taken precautionary measures in advance and started restoration work immediately after the cyclone.

Road connectivity, electricity supply and mobile networks were restored within 24 hours, the Chief Minister said. He added that the government was also arranging crop insurance assistance and additional ration supplies for families affected by the cyclone.