Development necessary but safeguarding environment equally important: SC

New Delhi: Development is necessary for the economy but safeguarding the environment for future generations is equally important, said the Supreme Court on Wednesday as it placed curbs on an Andhra Pradesh government tourism project in Vishakapatnam’s ecologically-sensitive Rushikonda Hill.

The project involves rebuilding a resort complex for the promotion of tourism. The work on it was stopped on National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s orders on May 6 after rebel YSR Congress lawmaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Kanumuru wrote to it in October last year. NGT’s order came even as Andhra Pradesh high court in December allowed the work to go on as the state claimed to have received all statutory clearances.

The Supreme Court set aside the NGT order and quashed proceedings before it. It said parallel proceedings before NGT and the high court will create “anomalous situation”. The Supreme Court allowed the state to undertake construction only on the flat area of the hill, where the old resort building existed. It stopped any further construction pending high court orders.

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, who represented Kanumuru, cited photographs of the Rushikonda Hill and said the work undertaken for the project violated the high court order of December 16.

The Supreme Court allowed Kanumuru to move an application before the high court and point out these facts. “Taking into consideration the serious allegations made by the respondent [Kanumuru] all facts be placed before the HC [high court] so that appropriate orders be passed to strike a balance between development and environment issues.”

The Supreme Court said until the high court, which will reopen after vacations this month, considers the issue, no construction shall be carried out in the areas of the hill. “We do not want to obstruct construction but we do not want a situation where the damage caused is irreversible,” said a bench of justices BR Gavai and Hima Kohli. It said the high court, while considering the matter, will be free to take the assistance of NGT’s expert committee or appoint any other panel in this regard.

On Tuesday, the top court took exception to the NGT taking up the matter despite knowing that the issue was pending before the high court.