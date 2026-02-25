The surrender of two Central committee members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) – Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji and Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram before the Telangana police is a virtual death blow to the outlawed party, state director general of police B Shivadhar Reddy said on Tuesday. Devji’s surrender dealt death blow to Maoists: T’gana DGP

Along with Devji and Sangram, the party’s Telangana state committee secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and member Nune Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna also surrendered before the Telangana police. “With this, the Telangana has more or less been liberated from Maoist insurgency,” the DGP told reporters.

The DGP said at present only three central committee members were left in the entire Maoist party across the country, of which two were from Telangana – Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi and Pasunoori Narahari alias Santosh.

“There are nine other Maoist leaders, who are natives of Telangana who are still underground, including three state committee members, two divisional committee members and four area committee members operating in different parts of the country. Some of them are in touch with the Telangana police stating that they are ready for surrender,” Reddy said, appealing to all the remaining underground cadres to abandon extremism and join the mainstream.

Stating that the Maoist movement, which originated in the Telangana region decades ago, has now reached its “final phase” in the state, the DGP said the latest surrenders have effectively dismantled the party’s highest organisational structure in Telangana.

In the last two years, a total of 591 Maoists returned to normal life. This includes four central committee members (CCMs), 16 Special Zonal/State Committee Members (SCMs), 26 division committee members and secretaries, 85 Area Committee Secretaries (ACSs), and 60 party members.

“With these developments, the Maoist party’s top-level organisational framework and the Telangana state committee have been completely neutralised,” he asserted.

The DGP also handed over a total cash reward of ₹90 lakh, which had been announced to the four leaders, in the form of demand drafts.

Speaking to reporters briefly, Devji, who was also a politburo member of the party, said he had decided to surrender to the police due to ill-health and other conditions, after discussing within the party. “I have taken the decision not to protect our lives or to lead a normal life. I shall continue to stand by the people and fight for their rights within the framework of the Constitution,” he said.

He refused to elaborate on the conditions prevailing in Chhattisgarh and the status of Maoist movement. “I shall disclose all the details at an appropriate forum,” he said.

Raji Reddy alias Sangram said he would work with the people and on behalf of the people to address public issues. He clarified that the intention of the surrendered Maoist leaders was not to enter the parliamentary system, but to function within the legal framework to organise struggles related to people’s problems.

“We have decided to operate legally to mobilise and coordinate movements concerning public grievances. We shall continue to stand behind people’s struggles whenever opportunities arise,” he said.

To a question, Raji Reddy further asserted that Maoism would never come to an end and would continue to evolve and grow across the world.