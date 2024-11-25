Menu Explore
Digital arrest: Noida woman loses 34 lakh after receiving fake ED notices

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The criminals claimed that a parcel with her name on it, had been sent from Mumbai to Iran and sent her fake notices issued by the Enforcement Directorate

A resident of Noida's Sector 41 was duped of 34 lakh after cyber criminals threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate. They also faked the so-called digital arrest.

A woman residing in Noida was duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh in a digital arrest scam (Representational image)
A woman residing in Noida was duped of 34 lakh in a digital arrest scam (Representational image)

The criminals claimed that a parcel with her name on it, had been sent from Mumbai to Iran, containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics.

Also Read: Digital arrest: Criminals extort 10 crore from retired Delhi engineer

The victim, Nidhi Paliwal, received a call from the fraudsters at around 10 pm on August 8, according to her complaint. They then sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to transfer 34 lakh.

She also received a Skype call from one of the criminals with their video switched off.

Also Read: ‘Stop, think, act’: Modi urges people to be aware about digital arrest tactics

The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station have registered a case and started an investigation in the matter, Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam told PTI.

Also Read: Gang behind ‘digital arrest’ busted, 2 held

Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim.

There has been a notable increase in the amount of “digital arrest” scams in the country over the past few months.

During the 115th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue and urged people to be aware about the psychological pressure tactics used by fraudsters.

"People from every class and age group fall victim to digital arrest. People have lost lakhs of rupees earned through their hard work, out of sheer fear. Whenever you receive such a call, don’t be scared. You should be aware that no investigative agency ever inquires like this through a phone call or a video call,” PM Modi had said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
