Digital arrest: Noida woman loses 34 lakh after receiving fake ED notices

A resident of Noida's Sector 41 was duped of ₹34 lakh after cyber criminals threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate. They also faked the so-called digital arrest. A woman residing in Noida was duped of ₹ 34 lakh in a digital arrest scam (Representational image)

The criminals claimed that a parcel with her name on it, had been sent from Mumbai to Iran, containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics.

The victim, Nidhi Paliwal, received a call from the fraudsters at around 10 pm on August 8, according to her complaint. They then sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to transfer ₹34 lakh.

She also received a Skype call from one of the criminals with their video switched off.

The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station have registered a case and started an investigation in the matter, Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam told PTI.

Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim.

There has been a notable increase in the amount of “digital arrest” scams in the country over the past few months.

During the 115th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue and urged people to be aware about the psychological pressure tactics used by fraudsters.

"People from every class and age group fall victim to digital arrest. People have lost lakhs of rupees earned through their hard work, out of sheer fear. Whenever you receive such a call, don’t be scared. You should be aware that no investigative agency ever inquires like this through a phone call or a video call,” PM Modi had said.