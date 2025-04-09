Disaster Management (Amendment) Act comes into force from April 9: Centre

New Delhi: The Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 will come into force from April 9, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced on Tuesday The bill, that was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2024 and was passed in December, adds new functions for these authorities, such as assessing disaster risks, providing technical assistance, setting minimum relief standards, and creating disaster databases (Representational photo)

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 (10 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 9th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the gazette notification issued by the ministry read.

The bill amends the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to empower the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) to make disaster plans and give statutory status to organisations such as National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and High Level Committee (HLC).

The bill, that was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2024 and was passed in December, adds new functions for these authorities, such as assessing disaster risks, providing technical assistance, setting minimum relief standards, and creating disaster databases. The Bill grants NDMA the power to make regulations and empowers the state governments to create Urban Disaster Management Authorities and SDRF.

Bill gives NDMA the authority to specify its officers and employees and appoint experts as needed. The NDMA will also assess preparedness and conduct post-disaster audits.

The Parliament in March passed the bill through a voice vote, with Union home minister Amit Shah asserting that there will be no centralisation of powers or discrimination with states in handling disasters.

Since the introduction of the bill, several opposition members have said that the amendments grant excessive rulemaking powers to the Centre, thereby overlapping with the states’ legislative powers and leading to greater centralisation.