DMRC issues revised metro timings for Diwali. Last train to run at...

On account of Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced revised timing for its services on October 31. A view of Delhi Metro in Hindon Area.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

According to DMRC, the last Delhi Metro train service on October 31 will start at 10:00pm from terminal stations of all Lines, including the Airport Express line. The services are usually operational till 11:00pm on regular days.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line,” the DMRC wrote on X.

“Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines,” it added.

Earlier this week, the DMRC announced that the Delhi Metro will introduce an additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to enhance commuter convenience and ease congestion in view of festive season.

The DMRC has also urged people to commute using public transport to avoid traffic and pollution.

"Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters," the DMRC wrote in a post on X.

"Whether you're heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city, avoid traffic and pollution by choosing the metro. Let's make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride," it added.

On Tuesday night, traffic jams were reported from across Delhi as shoppers flooded the markets to celebrate Dhanteras.

Heavy traffic was reported at several places, including Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, Badarpur Mehrauli Road, Taimur Nagar-Maharani Bagh Road, Ashram and Yamuna Vihar.

The Delhi Police, however, said they have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic.

“We have deployed personnel on bikes to check the encroachment on busy roads which could lead to traffic congestion in the area. People who are coming to the markets are also been informed that they should park their vehicles at designated place,” an officer told the news agency.

"The personnel have loud speakers on their bikes to make the flow of traffic smooth. Non-destined vehicles are not being allowed to enter the national capital. Continuous anti-encroachment drive is also been carried out in the crowded places," the officer added.