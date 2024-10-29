Heavy traffic in Delhi as people throng to markets on Dhanteras

Traffic jams were reported from across Delhi on Tuesday as shoppers flooded the markets to celebrate Dhanteras. Massive traffic Jam at Ghazipur in East Delhi on October 29, 2024.(Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

Several commuters took to social media platform X to share their ordeal. They reported heavy traffic at several places, including Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, Badarpur Mehrauli Road, Taimur Nagar-Maharani Bagh Road, Ashram and Yamuna Vihar.

"The traffic was heavy from Barahpullah flyover towards Sarai Kale Khan. The vehicles were crawling on the road on that particular stretch," Sunil Yadav, a legal advisory in a private firm, wrote.

Another commuter, Vivek Singh, said that traffic was massive between Madhuban Chowk and Rohini East Metro station.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic.

New Delhi, India - Oct. 29, 2024: Massive traffic Jam on the occasion of Dhanteras at Ghazipur, in East Delhi, India, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

“We have deployed personnel on bikes to check the encroachment on busy roads which could lead to traffic congestion in the area. People who are coming to the markets are also been informed that they should park their vehicles at designated place,” the officer said.

"The personnel have loud speakers on their bikes to make the flow of traffic smooth. Non-destined vehicles are not being allowed to enter the national capital. Continuous anti-encroachment drive is also been carried out in the crowded places," the officer added.

Shoppers throng Delhi markets



Markets have witnessed a large number of people shopping on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali festivities. Owing to this, security has been beefed up in market areas.

"In Sadar Bazar, barricading has been done at every gate, which has helped reduce traffic congestion. Additionally, the FRS (Facial Recognition System) is also being utilised here, which will help identify any criminal suspects entering the area and alert the police," Sadar Bazar Traders' Association president Rakesh Yadav said.

Similarly, the security at Sarojini Nagar and Khan Market has also been beefed up.

“Till Monday, Khan Market's traffic situation was under control, but on Tuesday, police personnel unexpectedly barricaded the entire area, disrupting the festive atmosphere,” said Sanjiv Mehra president of Khan market trader association.

In view of the festive season, the Delhi Metro has also stated that it will introduce an additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to enhance commuter convenience and ease congestion.

(Inputs from PTI)