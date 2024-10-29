Speeding bus rams into truck on Delhi-Amritsar highway, driver injured

A bus headed from Delhi to Katra near Jammu rammed into a truck near Ambala on the Delhi-Amritsar national highway on Tuesday morning, leaving the driver seriously injured. The damaged bus after it rammed into a truck near Ambala on the New Delhi-Amritsar national highway on Tuesday.

The collision occurred when the bus driver, who was speeding, suddenly applied the brakes but rammed into the truck ahead.

The intensity of the accident was such that the front cabin of the bus was completely damaged, while rescuers had to extricate the seriously injured driver with the help of a hydraulic cutter.

Police investigation is underway.