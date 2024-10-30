Delhi air pollution: Ahead of Diwali, 79 cases filed, 19,005 kg firecrackers seized so far

Delhi pollution: Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has registered 79 cases related to the sale and storage of firecrackers and seized approximately 19,005 kg of firecrackers as part of its efforts to curb pollution this winter, news agency ANI reported. The firecracker ban is one of several measures aimed at controlling pollution levels in the national capital. On Tuesday, Gopal Rai reviewed the enforcement of the firecracker ban during a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. (File)(Amal KS/HT Photo)

“79 cases related to the sale and storage of firecrackers have been registered and approximately 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized so far,” the office of Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.

To enforce the firecracker ban effectively, 77 teams from the Revenue Department and 300 Delhi Police teams have been deployed throughout the national capital.

On Tuesday, Gopal Rai reviewed the enforcement of the firecracker ban during a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. He directed the Delhi Police to engage with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and religious groups to raise public awareness about the ban.

The firecracker ban is also part of a series of measures outlined by the Delhi government in its Winter Action Plan 2024 to address air pollution. On October 14, the Delhi government issued an order banning the use of all types of firecrackers. This order also prohibits the manufacturing, storage, and sale of firecrackers, including delivery through online platforms.

“There will be a 'complete ban' on all kinds of firecrackers on manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to 01.01.2025 in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” said an order issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee under the environment department.

The order instructed the Delhi Police to enforce the ban rigorously and to provide daily action taken reports to the committee.

‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’

On Monday, Gopal Rai launched the “Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi” campaign, urging the public to avoid using firecrackers to help control pollution. The AAP leader marked the launch by lighting diyas at Babarpur Bus Terminal, saying, “Collective efforts from the public are essential to controlling pollution.”

Rai encouraged Delhi residents to celebrate Diwali with diyas, explaining that the campaign's dual purpose is to reduce firecracker usage and promote traditional diya lighting.

On Tuesday, a thin layer of smog covered the National Capital, with parts of Delhi experiencing 'very poor' air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 300 around 7.00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Anand Vihar, the AQI reached 317, while Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 312, both classified as 'very poor.' Jahangirpuri also reported a high AQI of 308. In contrast, air quality in Chandni Chowk was relatively better, registering an AQI of 191, which is in the 'moderate' range.