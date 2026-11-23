The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has accused Tamil Nadu’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government of failing to properly argue the Deepathoon case in the Supreme Court and botching it, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Lord Murugan devotees will teach it a lesson over its stand on matter.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay.

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BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran questioned why Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was agitated over the lighting at the temple and the first abode of Lord Murugan. He slammed the Tamil Nadu government for moving the Supreme Court to review its November 20 order allowing the Karthigai Deepam to be lit as a one-time measure at the disputed stone pillar (Deepathoon) atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

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“Should Joseph Vijay stoop this low for the sake of vote bank politics?” he asked in a social media post on Monday. He added that Lord Murugan’s devotees would teach a lesson to the anti-Hindu government, which systematically snatches their worship rights while claiming to govern for all.

On Saturday, the state government filed the review petition, a day after the Supreme Court’s interim order allowing the lamp lighting on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said the ruling party and the Chief Minister must answer for the failure to properly argue the case. “It has been two days since our leader [MK Stalin] spoke about this, and the chief minister has not opened his mouth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said the ruling party and the Chief Minister must answer for the failure to properly argue the case. “It has been two days since our leader [MK Stalin] spoke about this, and the chief minister has not opened his mouth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said MK Stalin declared that they will face the consequences on the Thirupparankundram issue during their rule. “Thalaivar [MK Stalin] not only said that, but he protected religious harmony and social justice under the DMK rule.” He said their leader foiled the BJP’s plans to incite riots.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Vaiko, whose party is an ally of the ruling TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, said the Supreme Court judgement saddened them. “For hundreds of years, the practice was that they would light the lamp near the Mandapam. Never did they go to the top and light the lamp on that pillar. This will hurt the sentiments of the people living together in harmony, Muslims and Hindus....Thirupparankundram is a historic place, and this is an unwarranted thing.”

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The Supreme Court has been hearing appeals against a Madras high court orders permitting the lighting of the lamp near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah.The dispute concerns Hindu devotees’ demands to light the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar approximately 50 metres from a dargah.