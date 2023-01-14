Home / India News / DMK's Shivaji Krishnamoorthy suspended for remarks against governor RN Ravi

DMK's Shivaji Krishnamoorthy suspended for remarks against governor RN Ravi

india news
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 09:09 PM IST

Both the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the BJP have approached the police with separate complaints, seeking action against Krishnamoorthy.

Shivaji Krishnamoorthy
Shivaji Krishnamoorthy
ByAniruddha Dhar

The DMK temporarily on Saturday suspended its leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for the party's unlawful activities pertaining to his derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, news agency ANI reported.

Both the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the BJP have approached the police with separate complaints, seeking action against Krishnamoorthy.

Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy on Friday with his remarks against Ravi.

"If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

In its complaint to Chennai Police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, Raj Bhavan said a video of a person, Sivaji Krishnamoorthy using most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation against governor Ravi has been uploaded on various social media platforms, which is 'going viral.'

Krishnamoorthy is a DMK orator.

The governor's office, providing a copy of the video clip to police, said Krishnamoorthy has, in the video footage, used “foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language” against Ravi.

The abusive and intimidatory speech attracts Section 124 of the IPC (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) besides other relevant provisions of law, deputy secretary to governor, S Prasanna Ramasamy, said in a complaint. The official requested appropriate action.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, writing to the director general of police said Krishnamoorthy, "a renowned DMK abuser" known for derogatory public speeches has abused Ravi and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches.

Further, the BJP leader said: “We look forward to some stern action to ensure the public stage is not used to spread filth, like how DMK men continue to use it for long. We also wish to convey that police inaction on such public slander would mean endorsement of the view.”

The Raj Bhavan has also sent a complaint, he said.

The tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling DMK regime appears to be escalating further.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
rn ravi tamil nadu dmk + 1 more
rn ravi tamil nadu dmk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out