Do not be afraid of UCC, Amit Shah tells tribals, alleges conspiracy

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there is “no need to be afraid of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)” and a “conspiracy” was being hatched by spreading misconceptions about it. New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the ‘Janjati Sanskritik Samagam’, marking the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of tribal icon Birsa Munda, at Red Fort in New Delhi, on May 24 (PTI)

Addressing the “Janjati Sanskritik Samagam” — a gathering of the members of various tribes at the Red Fort to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda— Shah said the provisions of UCC will not interfere with the customs of tribal population, for whom exemptions will be carved out.

“...I want to make it absolutely clear as the home minister of Narendra Modi-led government that no restrictions of the Uniform Civil Code will be applicable on the tribal people. UCC will not encroach upon any rights of tribals...There is conspiracy being executed to project that the UCC will deprive the tribals of their ways of life and traditions,” he said.

The development comes amid renewed debate on UCC, which refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession, applicable to all citizens regardless of religion. Currently, different religious communities in India follow separate personal laws.

Article 44 of the Constitution states that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code throughout India.

The Union minister added that UCC has been implemented in two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states — Uttarakhand and Gujarat — but tribals were kept out these provisions. “UCC has been implemented in two BJP-led government states in Uttrakhand and Gujarat. Our government kept special provisions to ensure tribals remain out the UCC...These people who are trying to create divisions, I want to tell them that UCC will not interfere with any traditions of tribes.”

He urged the participants to spread the message to villages and forests back home. “Take this messages to villages, forests, and mountains. Make them aware that there is no need to be afraid of UCC,” he added.

Shah further referred to advances made by the government in its fight against Naxalism. “Five decade old issue of Naxalism has been eradicated by our government. We can say the country is now naxalism-free. They thwarted the development of tribes and more than 40,000 tribal members will killed by them,” Shah said. “The time has now come for the development of these tribal areas,” he added.