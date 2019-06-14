LIVE Updates- ‘Save the Saviour’: OPDs shut, doctors launch nationwide protests in support of Bengal stir

Junior doctors across West Bengal continued their stir for the fourth day on Friday, leading to health services being severely affected.

The junior doctors have been on strike since Tuesday in protest against the brutal assault on two colleagues in Nilratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital on Monday night by family members of an octogenarian patient who passed away.

On Thursday, they defied a deadline by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to return to work, declaring that their agitation would continue till their demands for security on government hospital campuses are met.

Expressing solidarity with the striking doctors in Bengal, the India Medical Association has declared “All India Protest Day” on Friday, with doctors in many parts of the country holding protests.

Here are the live updates:

10:45 am IST In Nagpur, doctors march with ‘Save the Saviour’ posters Doctors with ‘Save the Saviour’ and ‘Stand with NRSMCH’ posters at Government Medical College in Nagpur, are holding a protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal.





10:40 am IST Doctors at AIIMS prepare to observe strike Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) prepare to observe strike over violence against doctors in West Bengal.





10:30 am IST Doctors’ union in Punjab’s Patiala joins country-wide protest As junior doctors across the country are taking out marches demand protection for doctors, doctors’ union in Punjab’s Patiala has joined the protest too.





10:25 am IST Maharashtra resident doctors join protest; demand protection In the light of the recent assault on doctors in Kolkata, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) joined the nationwide protest on Friday to demand protection for doctors. Speaking to ANI, Prashant Chaudhary, President of MARD at Scion hospital, said: “The incident was clearly a targeted assault. This has now become a law and order issue. We express solidarity to the seriously injured doctors. We will abstain from providing our routine services from 8 am to 5 pm today, but at the same time we will make sure to inform the administration so that Outpatient Department treatment (OPD), Operation Theatres (OT) and wards keep running.”





10:00 am IST Doctors at Siliguri observe strike, protest march in Hyderabad Doctors at North Bengal Medical College, Siliguri, observe strike. In Hyderabad, doctors of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences hold protest march West Bengal: Doctors at North Bengal Medical College, Siliguri observe strike over violence against doctors at NRS Medical College & Hospital pic.twitter.com/qZvMkUEX0X — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019





9:55am IST OPD services at AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital to remain suspended Doctors in Delhi’s AIIMS, Maharashtra, Patiala and many other parts of the country have come out in support of the striking doctors in Bengal. All out-patient clinics and routine services will remain suspended at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Safdarjung Hospital with over 3,500 resident doctors from the two hospitals striking work. Doctors in Patiala protest in support of Bengal doctors’ strike ( Bharat Bhushan / HT Photo )





9:45am IST Maharashtra doctors shut down OPD Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) are observing strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Official statement says, “We are shutting down our OPD, ward and academic services from 8 am to 5 pm today. Emergency services will not be hampered.”:ANI





9:30am IST Patients facing difficulty at AIIMS due to doctors’ strike Patients face difficulties as Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS is on strike on Friday over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Relative of a patient said, “My mother’s dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go and get it done from somewhere else.” : ANI



