Donald Trump wants India-Pakistan tensions to ease ‘as quickly as possible’: White House

US President Donald Trump wants the India-Pakistan conflict to de-escalate “as quickly as possible,” the White House said on Friday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 9, 2025. (AFP)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remarks as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after India carried out strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday.

The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

“The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office,” Leavitt said.

“This is something that the Secretary of State and, of course, now our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in,” she added.

Trump has 'good relationships' with India, Pakistan: White House

Responding to a question on US efforts to mediate the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump “has good relationships” with the leaders of both nations.

She added that Marco Rubio has been in “constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end.”

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rubio held separate conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which he underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and reiterated his call for Pakistan to take concrete, verifiable steps to end any form of support for terrorist groups.

In his call with Rubio, Jaishankar made it clear that India would resolutely counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate tensions, reaffirming India’s commitment to safeguarding its national security.

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday condemned Pakistan for targeting places of worship with intent, calling it a new low for the country.



With PTI inputs