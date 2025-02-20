Menu Explore
Don't use newly installed iPads at seats as paper stands: Rajasthan speaker to MLAs

PTI |
Feb 20, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said some MLAs were using the iPads as stands to keep papers and read.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani Thursday urged legislators to use the newly installed iPads at their seats in the House properly and not as paper stands while noting that four devices had to be repaired.

₹16-17 crore has been spent on this project.(X/BhajanlalBjp)
16-17 crore has been spent on this project.(X/BhajanlalBjp)

Under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project aiming for a paperless and digital state legislative process, iPads have been installed at the seats of all 200 MLAs in the House. Apart from this, a laptop with a printer has also been given to the MLAs for their residence.

16-17 crore has been spent on this project.

Before the debate on the Budget in the House on Thursday, Devnani said some MLAs were using the iPads as stands to keep papers and read. He noted that despite repeated requests, the devices were not being used properly.

The speaker said that iPads installed at four seats had to be repaired as the MLAs were placing papers on the devices and applying pressure on the screens.

The MLAs should not lock the iPads, connect phones to them or use them as stands at all, Devnani said, adding that "these delicate things should be used as if they are your own".

