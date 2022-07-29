Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Droupadi Murmu writes to Ranil Wickremesinghe, wishes him success as President of Sri Lanka

Droupadi Murmu writes to Ranil Wickremesinghe, wishes him success as President of Sri Lanka

india news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Wickremesinghe, himself a new President, was among world leaders who congratulated Murmu on becoming the President of India.
India's 15th President Droupadi Murmu during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to Ranil Wickremesinghe, wished success to her Sri Lankan counterpart, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

“President of India felicitated H.E President @RW_UNP. Wishing success to the President of Sri Lanka in her letter, Rashtrapati noted that #India's commitment to the people of Sri Lanka is guided by the 'Neighbourhood First'policy. She also expressed hope that the long-standing bilateral partnership based on shared heritage and deep people to people ties will strengthen further,” the High Commission stated on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Wickremesinghe was among world leaders who congratulated Murmu on her election as India's First Citizen. The 15th person to be elected to the country's highest office, she is also the first tribal and second woman to reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as India's youngest and first President born after independence.

Also Read: Xi congratulates President, says ready to work to deepen ties

Murmu, who was the candidate of the BJP-led ruling NDA, defeated the joint opposition's candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, in the July 18 polls. The counting of votes took place on July 21, with the 64-year-old found to have secured 64% of the valid votes.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe, 73, himself became the island nation's eighth head of state only on July 20, and took over the presidency at a time when his homeland is passing through its worst financial crisis. He succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Maldives and then to Singapore, amid anger against the Rajapaksa family, held responsible by the masses for the ongoing crisis.

Also Read: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka President

Throughout the crisis, India has repeatedly stepped up to help its southern neigbhour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
droupadi murmu ranil wickremesinghe
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP