DS Group launches DCODE 2.0 in collaboration with WPP Media and MICA

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), an FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, in collaboration with WPP Media and MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad), has launched DCODE 2.0 – The Guide to Digital Marketing, the second edition of its digital marketing playbook.

DS Group launches DCODE 2.0, brings AI into digital marketing. (HT)

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Building on its first edition, DCODE 2.0 examines changes in digital marketing, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated across areas including Search, Paid Media, Performance Marketing, Content & Creative and other key disciplines. Rather than treating AI as a standalone subject, the playbook looks at its application across different areas of digital marketing.

The second edition includes MICA as an academic partner, bringing academic perspectives alongside the industry experience of DS Group and WPP Media. The collaboration is intended to make the playbook relevant to marketing professionals, students and the academic community.

DS Group said DCODE will be updated periodically to include new technologies, tools, industry practices and changes in consumer behaviour.

DCODE 2.0 has also been reorganised to make it easier to use. Its modules have been revised, while the Paid, Owned and Earned (POE) framework has been updated to help marketers plan and execute digital marketing campaigns.

What is DCODE 2.0?

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{{^usCountry}} DCODE 2.0 is designed for corporate and agency marketing teams, digital practitioners, media planners and buyers, students, academic institutions and senior marketing professionals. It will be available as an open-access resource. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCODE 2.0 is designed for corporate and agency marketing teams, digital practitioners, media planners and buyers, students, academic institutions and senior marketing professionals. It will be available as an open-access resource. {{/usCountry}}

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The playbook provides frameworks, processes, best practices and guidance across key areas of digital marketing.