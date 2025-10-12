Medical student was ‘abandoned’ by friend, threatened with murder | What we know so far on Durgapur rape

West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student outside her college campus in Durgapur on Friday night, after she had stepped out with a friend to get food. The police said the second-year MBBS student is in stable condition and is being supported by her mother. Durgapur rape case: Medical student’s condition stable, NCW team meets victim, investigation continues (Representative image/HT Photo)

The student's mother, in her complaint, has alleged that her daughter was “abandoned” by the friend, and later dragged into a forest by some men, who she said threatened to kill her if she “dared to shout”. The unidentified men reportedly took her mobile phone and ₹5,000 before fleeing the scene.

A four-member team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) met the student at the hospital on Saturday, and also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from West Bengal authorities within five days.

The parents, who arrived in Durgapur late Friday night after being informed by daughter's classmates, have named the student who accompanied the medical student and some of his associates, in their police complaint, though the “associates” could not be identified.

Meanwhile, students of the private medical college staged protests inside the campus on Saturday, citing inaction and silence from the college authorities.