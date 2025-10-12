Medical student was ‘abandoned’ by friend, threatened with murder | What we know so far on Durgapur rape

West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student outside her college campus in Durgapur on Friday night, after she had stepped out with a friend to get food. The police said the second-year MBBS student is in stable condition and is being supported by her mother.
The student's mother, in her complaint, has alleged that her daughter was “abandoned” by the friend, and later dragged into a forest by some men, who she said threatened to kill her if she “dared to shout”. The unidentified men reportedly took her mobile phone and ₹5,000 before fleeing the scene.
A four-member team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) met the student at the hospital on Saturday, and also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from West Bengal authorities within five days.
The parents, who arrived in Durgapur late Friday night after being informed by daughter's classmates, have named the student who accompanied the medical student and some of his associates, in their police complaint, though the “associates” could not be identified.
Meanwhile, students of the private medical college staged protests inside the campus on Saturday, citing inaction and silence from the college authorities.
Durgapur rape case: What we know so far
The MBBS student, who hails from Jaleshwar in Odisha, remains admitted to the hospital. Gynaecologist and NCW member Archana Majumdar described the student’s condition: “She is in a state of shock. Her condition is stable. She has suffered some injuries. This is very unfortunate and alarming. I am shocked.”
“We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later,” the police officer told news agency PTI.
The survivor's mother recounted the traumatic incident, saying her daughter had gone out for food at her friend’s request when three men began following them. “Her friend abandoned her and fled. My daughter also started running but couldn’t trace her friend,” she added.
She further said that the the three men dragged her daughter to a nearby forest area by taking advantage of her being alone. “Two more people joined them. One of them committed the crime and snatched her mobile. She was threatened that she would be killed if she dared to shout,” the survivor's mother said.
The student's father said, “We received a call from her classmates around 9.30 pm. Her classmates informed us that she was raped and that we should immediately come to Durgapur. We reached the campus on Saturday morning. She is not well and is admitted in the hospital. The miscreants demanded money to return her mobile.”
The police said a few persons are being questioned, though no arrests had been made as of Sunday. “We are probing all angles. A few persons have been detained for questioning. Footage from CCTV along the route and nearby areas is being scanned,” the officer added.
Students of the medical college who staged protests over the inaction of colleged authorities also sent a memorandum to the principal, saying, “Despite the incident occurring near the college premises, there was no immediate FIR filed, no prompt public statement issued, and no emergency safety response activated. This negligence and inaction from the authorities amounts to betrayal of student trust and moral failure of the institution.” The state health department has sought a report from the private medical college regarding the incident.
The case has also sparked a political dispute. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suvendu Adhikari spoke with the victim’s father and promised help. He said, “BJP workers led by legislators have gathered at the police station. There have been no arrests till Saturday afternoon. No one is safe in the state’s government or private medical colleges. Police are interested in extorting money and installing flags of the ruling TMC. Women are not safe. The culprits are not getting exemplary punishments. The chief minister speaks on everything but is now silent.”
Responding to the political allegations, State women and child development minister Shashi Panja said in a video message, “Such crimes against women shouldn’t be politicised. But unfortunately, the BJP sees such incidents through a political lens. The chief minister doesn’t compromise when there is some injustice against women. We have to wait for the investigation to be completed. BJP shouldn’t try to take political advantage out of this. Crime against women in BJP-ruled states is also very unfortunate and should never be politicised.”
Odisha chief minister condemned the incident and called on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure strict legal action against the accused. “I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government,” he said.