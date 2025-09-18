DUSU elections today: All about key candidates, voting guidelines, traffic advisory

Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday morning, September 18, amid tight security, with more than 600 police personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polling. Rapid Action Force seen deployed during the last day of election campaign for DUSU Elections at North Campus, Delhi University in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

Students will cast their votes in two phases – 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes. The results will be announced on September 19.

To prevent any disruption, the Delhi Police has deployed over 600 personnel, including 160 equipped with body cameras. Drones and CCTV cameras are also being used for real-time surveillance, reported news agency PTI.

Who are the main contenders?

The contest revolves around three major student groups – the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress-backed NSUI, and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance.

1. Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI)

Postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies

Campaign focus: Hostel shortages, campus safety, menstrual leave

2. Anjali (SFI–AISA alliance)

Student of Indraprastha College for Women

Campaign focus: Gender sensitisation, resistance to fee hikes, grievance redressal

3. Aryan Maan (ABVP)

From the Department of Library Science, hailing from Bahadurgarh

Campaign focus: Subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, better sports facilities

In a rare occurrence in nearly two decades, women candidates are at the forefront this year.

Who are eligible to vote?

Around 2.8 lakh students are eligible to cast their votes this year, a jump from 2.25 lakh in previous polls due to the inclusion of fourth-year students under the four-year undergraduate programme.

Eligibility rules are as follows:

First-year students can vote with a valid fee receipt plus a government-issued ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN or Driving License) if college IDs are not yet issued.

Second- and third-year students must carry valid college identity cards.

Only students admitted before September 9, 2025, 5 pm are eligible to vote.

Why are the stakes high?

The DUSU elections are considered a launchpad for national politics. Leaders such as Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, late Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba have all been DUSU office-bearers in the past.

For students, however, the immediate concerns are practical — affordable hostels, safer campuses, better transport, and inclusive policies.

Advisory on vehicles and campus movement

To manage crowds on September 18 and 19, Delhi University has issued movement restrictions:

Parking only at Gate No. 1 with authorised university stickers

Gate No. 4 closed on both days

Traffic restrictions on Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road during polling

On counting day (September 19), G.C. Narang Marg and Cavalry Lane will remain completely closed

Victory procession prohibited

The Delhi high court has barred candidates and student organisations from holding victory processions in the national capital after results are declared. It directed Delhi Police, DU officials and the administration to take all measures to prevent untoward incidents.

For the first time in years, college and hostel walls are free from posters and graffiti owing to the strictly enforced the Lyngdoh Committee’s anti-defacement rules by University authorities.

“We are happy that this year no defacement is visible in the campuses, which used to be our major problem,” DUSU Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma told PTI.