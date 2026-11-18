Chennai, The DVAC has registered a case against senior DMK leader Duraimurugan, along with several government officials, in connection with an illegal sand mining scam that allegedly caused a loss of ₹1,427.34 crore to the state exchequer, officials said on Wednesday.

DVAC books ex-minister Duraimurugan in ₹1,427 cr illegal sand mining scam

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The FIR, registered on November 5, names the former Water Resources Minister, 16 to 17 serving and retired public servants, private contractors, and corporate entities.

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The case was initiated based on a letter and documentary evidence provided by the Directorate of Enforcement regarding large-scale illegal sand mining.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption , the accused formed a cartel and conspired to cheat the state government by manipulating tender procedures. Officials allegedly circumvented transparent rules by splitting contracts into smaller components to restrict competition and award contracts to favoured private parties through limited tenders.

The FIR states that river sand was illegally excavated well beyond the approved mining plans between 2021 and 2024. The accused fabricated vouchers and 'permit slips' to facilitate the illegal transportation of the sand for undue pecuniary advantage.

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{{^usCountry}} An assessment of just four out of the 28 sites under scrutiny Echambadi, Kandhaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil, and Oruvanthoor revealed the illegal excavation of 1,42,73,424 units of sand, leading to ₹1,427.34 crore loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An assessment of just four out of the 28 sites under scrutiny Echambadi, Kandhaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil, and Oruvanthoor revealed the illegal excavation of 1,42,73,424 units of sand, leading to ₹1,427.34 crore loss. {{/usCountry}}

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The DVAC noted that Duraimurugan and the officials committed this criminal misconduct despite being fully aware of the severe environmental damage it would cause. The indiscriminate mining reportedly led to falling groundwater levels, dry wells, and the destruction of aquatic and riparian ecosystems. The FIR also highlighted that the accused ignored the serious environmental concerns raised by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in an order on November 29, 2017.

The DVAC had conducted searches recently at multiple locations connected to the individuals and entities named in the FIR.

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