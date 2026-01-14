EAM Jaishankar outlines India’s objectives as chair of Brics 2026

Brics must work for “reformed multilateralism” at a time when the world community is dealing with multiple complex challenges and act as a constructive platform for dialogue and development, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday while outlining India’s objectives as chair of the 10-nation grouping. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the launch of the official website and logo of India's BRICS Presidency 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

India’s role as chair of Brics during 2026 is being closely watched as the grouping seeks to position itself as a key platform for highlighting the issues and concerns of key developing economies and the Global South against the backdrop of repeated attacks by President Donald Trump, who has accused the bloc of working to replace the US dollar with national currencies in international trade.

Addressing an event where he unveiled the logo, theme and website for Brics 2026, Jaishankar noted the grouping has evolved over 20 years into a “significant platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies” and expanded its agenda and membership to respond to “changing global realities while remaining focused on people-centric development”.

“At a time when the world is also navigating multiple complex challenges, the call for a reinvigorated, inclusive and effective multilateral order has never been more urgent. Brics must commit to a reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary realities – one where institutions like the UN, WTO, IMF and World Bank are representative and inclusive,” he said.

India perceives Brics as a “constructive platform for dialogue and development” that complements the broader multilateral system. “Guided by the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and consensus, India will seek to make its chairship inclusive, practical, people-centric and outcome-oriented,” he said.

The global environment presents complex and interlinked challenges, and geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes and development gaps continue to affect countries, Jaishankar said. Brics remains an important forum encouraging dialogue and cooperation, and practical responses, he noted.

India’s four priorities for Brics are resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, all of which will advance across the three pillars of the grouping – political and security cooperation, economic and financial issues, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Under resilience, India will help build structural institutional strengths capable of weathering global shocks in areas such as agriculture, health, disaster risk reduction, energy and supply chains, Jaishankar said. Innovation will be a central driver of global economic development, with emerging technologies essential for addressing socio-economic challenges in developing countries.

Cooperation in sustainability will advance climate action, promote clean energy and back sustainable development pathways, while the New Development Bank founded by Brics members has become an important instrument of economic cooperation by promoting infrastructure and sustainable development, Jaishankar said.

India’s theme of “Building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability” for Brics reflects the belief that cooperation among members of the grouping can address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner.