ED arrests TMC leader and former Bengal minister Sujit Bose in alleged municipal recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujit Bose in a money laundering case linked to an alleged municipality recruitment scam in the state, officials said. Bose arrives to appear for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged civic body recruitment scam, in Kolkata. (PTI)

This is the first major arrest of a TMC leader after the Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party government assumed office in the state on Saturday.

TMC leader Sujit Bose arrested The central agency arrested the 63-year-old under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after questioning him for several hours at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported.

Officials alleged that his replies during questioning were "evasive" and at times "inconsistent", following which he was taken into custody.

He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court in Kolkata on Tuesday. The ED will seek his custody for further questioning, officials added.

The former fire services department minister arrived at the ED office at around 10.30 am along with his son, Samudra Bose.

According to the latest reports, both were still inside the CGO Complex, facing questioning by the agency, more than 11 hours after their arrival.

After reports of his arrest surfaced, Bose's lawyer, advocate Amalesh Roy, told ANI, “I do not officially know if he has been arrested... The recording is still going on... They have not intimated us till now, we were sitting in the lobby... I can't say anything.”