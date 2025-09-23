ED attaches assets worth 7.44 crore linked to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets worth ₹7.44 crore linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in PMLA case. FILE: AAP senior leader Satyendar Jain addresses during meeting with party MLAs, municipal councillors at Constitution Club, in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The federal agency, in a statement, said that it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 15 to attach the immovable properties, PTI reported.

The probe pertains to an alleged case of possession of benami assets and a separate instance of holding disproportionate assets against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain and others.

The central agencies have accused Jain of amassing disproportionate assets between 2015 and 2017 while working as a minister in the Delhi government between February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

The ED had earlier attached assets worth ₹4.81 crore of Jain in 2022.

Last month, the AAP leader got a court relief in a graft case after the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) submitted a closure report. The case pertained to awarding a tender to a private company during his tenure as the Public Works Department Minister.