NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached land measuring 121 acres and the building of Glocal University worth ₹4,400 crore as part of its money laundering probe against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Mohammad Iqbal and his family. ED attaches Glocal University’s land, building in probe against ex-BSP lawmaker

Iqbal, a former member of UP legislative council, is currently absconding and is believed to be in Dubai, ED said. Look out circulars have been issued against him.

The agency said the Saharanpur-based Glocal University was registered in the name of Abdul Waheed Educational and Charitable Trust, which was “controlled, managed and run” by Mohammed Iqbal and his family.

The university was established in 2012 and started functioning from the academic session 2013-14. HT reached out to Glocal University over email and phone but there was no response.

The money laundering case being investigated by ED is linked to a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe illegal renewal of sand mining leases in Saharanpur. A number of mining lease holders, government officials and unknown persons are listed as accused in the FIR.

“All the mining firms were owned and operated by Mohammad Iqbal group. These firms were involved in rampant illegal mining at Saharanpur and adjacent areas. In spite of the meagre earnings shown in the ITRs (income tax returns), high-value transactions to the tune of crores of rupees have been found between the mining firms and group companies of Mohd Iqbal without having any business relations,” ED said in a statement.

These funds were routed to the bank accounts of Abdul Waheed Educational and Charitable Trust through multiple sham entities and bogus transactions in the form of unsecured loans and donations, it claimed.

The agency said the funds of the trust were utilised for the purchase of land at Saharanpur and the construction of buildings for Glocal University. “More than ₹500 crore earned from illegal mining were used in buying of land and construction of building of the University. Present market value of the said property is ₹4439 Crore including land and building,” the agency added.

Iqbal’s four sons and brother are lodged in jail in multiple cases registered against them, ED said.