ED raids AAP Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur's residence among 7 premises in Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the premises of Amandeep Kaur Arora, Aam Aadmi Party Women’s Wing Punjab President and Moga MLA, her husband Rakesh Arora, family members and other associates in Punjab's Moga district in connection with an alleged fraudulent acquisition of government and institutional properties and misappropriation of public funds, the officials said.

Officials said the purpose of the search is to unearth the money trail and the alleged corruption activities committed in the case by the accused named in the police FIR as well as the agency's ECIR. (HT_PRINT)

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The search operation started early in the morning and it is still underway, covering a total of seven premises across Punjab in connection with the fraudulent acquisition of government and institutional properties and misappropriation of public funds in Moga district, Punjab, wherein an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was recorded by the federal agency.

Case linked to alleged fraudulent land mutation

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ED registered the ECIR based on a First Information Report registered on June 16, 2024, by Punjab Police concerning fraudulent mutation of government land acquired for National Highway No. 754A and wrongful disbursement of compensation, said the officials.

Also read | ED raids premises linked to former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora in PMLA probe

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{{^usCountry}} Besides premises associated with Amandeep Kaur Arora, her husband Rakesh Arora and their family members as well as associates, the ED teams are conducting searches at the de-addiction hospital associated with Rakesh Arora. ED looking to trace money trail {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides premises associated with Amandeep Kaur Arora, her husband Rakesh Arora and their family members as well as associates, the ED teams are conducting searches at the de-addiction hospital associated with Rakesh Arora. ED looking to trace money trail {{/usCountry}}

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The search operation is aimed at collecting evidence linked to the ongoing case in which the agency has already collected several materials in the form of digital evidence and others.

Officials said the purpose of the search is to unearth the money trail and the alleged corruption activities committed in the case by the accused named in the police FIR as well as the agency's ECIR.