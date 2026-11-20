The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu in connection with a foreign exchange violation, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

ED’s Jalandhar Zonal office issued the summons.

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Sandhu, who is Chancellor of Chandigarh University, has been asked to appear before the agency to verify the nature and purpose of certain funds from a company under investigation in a Ponzi scheme, an officer said, requesting anonymity. There was no immediate response from Sandhu.

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The officer added that ED’s Jalandhar Zonal office issued the summons without specifying the date for appearance. “He has been summoned to verify the nature and purpose of some transactions. He is not summoned for any direct role in any money laundering case,” the officer said.

The company and its CEO are alleged to have orchestrated a multi-thousand-crore ‘cloud particle scam’ wherein money of investors was siphoned off for personal gains.

In a statement in February, the ED said that the “underlying business of cloud particle, based on the Sale and Lease Back model (SLB model), was found substantively non-existent and grossly overstated to cheat the investors”.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is also revealed that no rental amount, or an insignificant amount, is received from the data centre clients as the entire business of Vuenow group was found to be only a money rotation scheme,” ED said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is also revealed that no rental amount, or an insignificant amount, is received from the data centre clients as the entire business of Vuenow group was found to be only a money rotation scheme,” ED said. {{/usCountry}}

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The ED said that money collected from the investors in lieu of sale of cloud particles was found to be ₹3700 crore (approx), out of which ₹1800 crore (approx) was returned to investors in the form of rent, and the remaining Proceeds of Crime were utilised for purposes other than business.