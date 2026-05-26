Patrolling, flag marches, social media monitoring: Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Eid ul-Azha

With Eid-ul-Azha set to be observed on May 28, Delhi Police has intensified security measures across the national capital, especially in areas identified as sensitive. Officials said extensive arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebrations throughout the city. Police in Delhi are on high alert ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations on May 28. Photo for representation (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Police teams have increased patrolling in several districts, while flag marches and surveillance operations are being carried out as part of precautionary measures. Additional police personnel have also been deployed at key locations to maintain vigilance during the festival period, news agency PTI reported.

Social media under close watch A major focus of the security plan is monitoring online activity to prevent the spread of provocative or objectionable content. Police said dedicated cyber teams are keeping a close watch on social media platforms and messaging applications to stop the circulation of videos related to animal sacrifice or any material that could disturb communal harmony.

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"Special teams are monitoring social media platforms to ensure that no objectionable posts, rumours, inflammatory messages or videos of sacrifice are uploaded or circulated online. Strict action will be taken against those found trying to disturb peace through social media," a senior police officer told PTI.

Authorities have also urged residents not to carry out animal sacrifice in open public spaces and to follow guidelines issued by civic and government agencies.

Meetings with community leaders across districts Delhi Police has been holding coordination meetings with religious leaders, mosque committees and local representatives ahead of the festival. In northeast Delhi, a meeting chaired by Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Ajit Kumar Singla was attended by imams, Aman Committee members, Nagrik Bhaichara Samitis and civic officials.

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During the discussions, police appealed for cooperation in maintaining communal harmony, proper disposal of waste and avoiding inflammatory online content.

Similar outreach programmes were conducted in other districts as confidence-building measures before the celebrations.

Crowd management In Dwarka, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh met over 150 mosque imams and community representatives along with ACPs and SHOs to review preparations related to crowd control, traffic management and public safety.

Senior officers urged community leaders to discourage rumours and misinformation while promoting peace and brotherhood during Eid-ul-Azha.

"District police have been directed to maintain a strong vigil, ensure regular patrolling and remain in close coordination with local representatives to prevent any untoward incident," an officer said.

Meanwhile, East district police carried out foot patrols in several localities to increase police visibility and reassure residents. Officials said crowded markets and sensitive zones are under close monitoring, while preventive checks have been strengthened.

Residents have been advised to immediately report any suspicious person or object through the emergency helpline.

Flag march planned in Central Delhi As part of the security arrangements, police will conduct a flag march from Ajmeri Gate Chowk near the New Delhi railway station on Tuesday evening to build public confidence and maintain a visible security presence.

Officials said all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that Eid-ul-Azha celebrations are held peacefully across Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)