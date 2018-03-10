Eight arrested after they ‘waved’ black flags at PM Modi, Rajasthan CM’s rally

The Rajasthan Police arrested five more people on Saturday after arresting three Friday for allegedly waving black flags in a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jhunjhunu on March 8.

Police presented the arrested people in a local court on Saturday and sought a day’s custody. Six of the arrested were given one day’s custody while two will be produced before a magistrate on Sunday as they were arrested late evening.

“They indulged in sloganeering, tried to uproot a barricading, and obstructed police personnel in discharging their duties,” said station house officer of Kotwali police station Gopal Singh.

Modi was in Jhunjhunu on Thursday to launch the National Nutrition Mission and extend the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign to all 640 districts in the country.

During the meeting, as Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje got up to speak, a number of people in the crowd started hooting and waving black flags and banners. Raje continued her speech despite the protest. A number of BJP leaders and police personnel were seen rushing to the corner to pacify the crowd.

The arrested are contractual workers on administrative posts in the National Health Mission department and have been demanding that they be made permanent employees. They had been trying to meet Vasundhara Raje for some time but were not given any appointment.

The arrested people have been booked under Section 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), Section 353 (assault to deter public servant), and Section 336 (act endangering life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said.