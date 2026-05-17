An elderly couple protesting against the takeover of their land for the approach road to the upcoming Bhogapuram international airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district were forcibly lifted in an excavator bucket and moved aside, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Elderly Andhra couple protesting land takeover lifted using excavator

The incident took place on Friday at Baireddypalem village in Bhogapuram mandal, where some farmers were protesting against the alleged forcible takeover for their land without payment of compensation.

A video showing the excavator operator lifting the couple — identified as Baireddy Appala Narasaiah and Gouthamma, both in their sixties — in the bucket for a few metres from the field where they were protesting and dropping them aside went viral on social media.

According to Shiva, a local resident, revenue officials and contractors were carrying out approach road works when several affected farmers objected and demanded that the government first clear pending compensation before proceeding with construction.

“The farmers were arguing that although they had surrendered their lands for the airport road, they were not paid the compensation and the issue was presently in the court. They were demanding that work be stopped until the court delivers its verdict and compensation is fully paid,” he said.

During the protest, the elderly couple reportedly sat inside the bucket of an excavator to prevent the work.

“The authorities got angry and asked the excavator operator to move them aside. The operator forcibly lifted the couple in the bucket and moved them aside, leaving them frightened and humiliated,” Shiva said.

The incident triggered anger among local residents and farmers, who accused the authorities and contractors of using intimidation tactics against vulnerable villagers. They also accused the contractor of endangering the couple’s lives for demanding rightful compensation.

Later in the evening, the couple met Vizianagaram revenue divisional officer S Sudha Sagar and explained their grievances.

“We shall see that the issue pending in the court is settled soon and the farmers are paid due compensation at the earliest,” Sagar said.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district collector S Ramasundar Reddy said in a statement on Saturday that action had been initiated against the officials concerned who were involved in the incident.

He said the excavator operator had been reprimanded and taken into police custody.

“RDO Sudha Sagar later held discussions and counselling sessions with farmers and beneficiaries. Steps would be taken at the earliest to address their grievances,” he said, adding that the farmers had subsequently facilitated the resumption of the work.

Reddy clarified that compensation-related matters pertaining to land acquisition were currently under legal process and the government was taking steps to ensure justice for the affected persons.

The collector said instructions had been issued to the concerned staff to ensure that no actions endangering public safety take place and to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.