Electrocution during Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai; one killed, five injured

At least one person was killed while five others were hospitalised following an electrocution incident during the celebratory Ganesh Chaturthi visarajan procession in Mumbai, officials said. People take part in a Ganesh visarjan procession in Mumbai.(PTI/ Representational Image)

The incident occurred on Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area at around 10.45 am on Sunday when a dangling electric wire accidentally touched the Ganpati idol, leading to six devotees near it getting electrocuted, the officials said, as per the information received from local police.

Locals rushed the injured persons to nearby private medical facilities and one of them was taken to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations concluded across India on Saturday with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water.

'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

(This is a developing story)