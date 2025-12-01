Elon Musk's advice to Young Indian entrepreneurs: ‘Pursue providing useful products’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has advised Indian entrepreneurs to build useful products and services. In a podcast with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Musk highlighted that he is a big fan of people "who want to build". Elon Musk during the podcast with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath.(YouTube/ Nikhil Kamath)

"I'm a big fan of anyone who wants to build. So, I think anyone who wants to make more than they take has my respect," the Tesla founder said during the interview.

He also advised that entrepreneurs should concentrate on developing their product rather than chasing money.

"If you want to create something valuable financially, you don't pursue that. It's best to actually pursue providing useful products and services. If you do that, then money will come as a natural consequence of that as opposed to pursuing money directly," he told the Zerodha co-founder.

"You can't pursue happiness directly; you have to pursue things that lead to happiness," Musk added.

He also added that if someone is trying to make a company work, they should "expect to grind super hard".

"Accept that there's some meaningful chance of failure, but just be focused on having the output be worth more than the input," Musk added.

Musk also discussed the H-1B visa program in the US and recent shifts in the country's immigration policies.

He said that America immensely benefits from talented Indians who came to the USA.

"I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America. Yeah, America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India."

While noting that there has been some misuse of the H-1B Program, Musk also underlined that he doesn't believe in shutting it down altogether.