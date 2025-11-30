‘My son’s middle name is Sekhar’: Elon Musk tells Nikhil Kamath about partner Shivon’s Indian roots

Zerodha co founder Nikhil Kamath has released a much awaited episode of his podcast series titled WTF, featuring a wide ranging and engaging conversation with Elon Musk. The episode, now streaming on Kamath’s YouTube channel, explores technology, entrepreneurship, innovation and offers rare personal insights into the Tesla chief’s life. Elon Musk shares with Nikhil Kamath that partner Shivon has Indian heritage and their son is named Sekhar.(YouTube/ Nikhil Kamath)

Musk speaks about Shivon Zilis and her Indian roots

During the discussion, Musk opened up about his partner Shivon Zilis’s Indian background. He said, “You know, my partner Shivon she is half Indian. I do not know if you know that.” Kamath replied, “I did not know that.”

Musk continued, “Yes and one of my sons with her is, middle name is Sekhar, after Nobel laureate Chandra Sekhar.”

Surprised, Kamath said, “Wow. Very interesting. Did she spend any time in India, Shivon”

Musk clarified, “No, she grew up in Canada.” Kamath asked if he meant her origins or ancestry, referring to parents or grandparents. Musk responded, “Yes, yes, her father, I mean she was given up for adoption when she was a baby. So I think her father was like an exchange student at the university or something like that. I am not sure of the exact details, but, you know, it was the kind of thing where, I do not know, she was given up for adoption. Yeah, but she grew up in Canada.”

Take a look here at the video here:

Kamath shares personal details as Musk encourages parenthood

At one point, Kamath mentioned, “I do not have kids.” Musk replied, “Well, it is maybe you should.” Kamath added, “A lot of people tell me I should.”

Musk assured him, “You will not regret it,” prompting Kamath to ask, “What is the best thing about having kids”

Musk offered a reflective answer, saying, “Well, I mean, you have got this little creature that loves you, and you love this little creature. And I do not know, you kind of see the world through their eyes as they grow up, and their conscious awareness increases. From a baby that has no idea what is going on, cannot survive by itself, cannot even walk around, cannot talk, to stop walking, then talking, and then having interesting thoughts. And but, yeah, I mean, I think we fundamentally have to have kids or go extinct, you know.”

Who is Shivon Zilis

Shivon Zilis is a Canadian businesswoman and an executive at Neuralink, the neurotechnology company co founded by Musk. She was born to a Punjabi mother and a Canadian father.

Musk, who has children with multiple women, has often spoken publicly about his commitment to increasing the global population. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal stated that Zilis enjoys a “special status” in Musk’s inner circle and described her as the “most prominent of Musk’s mothers”.