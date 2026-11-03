Bhubaneswar, Eminent neurosurgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 74.

Eminent neurosurgeon Ashok Kumar Mahapatra dies at 74; Odisha CM, LoP condole his death

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Mahapatra was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for neurological ailments. He died on Monday night, they said.

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He was survived by his wife and daughter.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday mourned the death of the eminent neurosurgeon.

Majhi, in a post on X, said, "Hearing the news of the demise of the renowned medical expert and Padma Shri Professor Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, I am deeply saddened. As a distinguished neurosurgeon of the country and a pioneering figure in the world of medical science, he enriched the field of healthcare while bringing pride to Odisha and the entire nation. His remarkable contributions to medical services and research will forever remain unforgettable."

BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Mahapatra has left an indelible mark on the field of medical science. Whether it was establishing AIIMS in Odisha or providing advanced healthcare to the people, he will always remain unforgettable. This is an irreplaceable loss for the entire state of Odisha as well as for India."

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{{^usCountry}} "While conveying my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members during this hour of profound grief, I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Patnaik said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While conveying my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members during this hour of profound grief, I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Patnaik said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Mahapatra received the Padma Shri award in 2024 for his contribution to the field of medical science.

Mahapatra became a household name in Odisha for leading a 16-hour surgery to successfully separate conjoined craniopagus twins from the state at AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2017. The surgery on the conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia, which attracted a lot of media attention, was said to be the first of its kind in India.

Mahapatra was also instrumental in the establishment of AIIMS at Bhubaneswar and was appointed its first director.

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After his superannuation, he joined the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital as its Advisor . He took over as Vice- Chancellor of SOA in 2020 and served in that capacity for two years.

Prof Manojranjan Nayak, founder president of SOA, deeply condoled the passing away of Mahapatra, describing it as a huge loss to the medical fraternity. He was regarded as a colossus in the realms of neurosurgery and guided many budding talents in the field. His absence will be felt acutely, he said in a condolence message.

The mortal remains of Mahapatra will be brought to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for the last rites.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.