Thiruvananthapuram, E M Radha, daughter of the late Keralam Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad, died at a private hospital here on Sunday while undergoing treatment for cancer, sources said.

EMS Namboodiripad's daughter Radha dies

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The writer and social activist was 70-years-old.

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Radha, who was a member of the Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission and a former member of the State Women's Commission, made her mark through her writings and public service.

She had authored a book EMS-Memories of a Daughter sharing her experiences with her father, who was the first elected Chief Minister of Keralam.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan, in an 'X' post, expressed grief over her death and extended condolences to her family.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of E M Radha , daughter of the late E M S Namboodiripad, former Chief Minister of Keralam and veteran Communist leader. Extending my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this time of grief," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled Radha's death, saying she was a "strong comrade" who worked for the CPI for a long time with strong political conviction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled Radha's death, saying she was a "strong comrade" who worked for the CPI for a long time with strong political conviction. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijayan said that she was actively present in the public sphere and performed her official duties as a member of the State Women's Commission and later as a member of the Elderly Commission in an excellent manner.

"Radha was able to leave her own mark on all the responsibilities she took on. She was always distinguished by her simple behavior and clear political stances," he said in a statement.

Referring to her book on EMS, Vijayan said that it provides an emotional insight into the personal and family life of EMS, who had omitted references related to his personal life in his autobiography.

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The death of Radha is a great and irreparable loss to the Left movement and the general public, the opposition leader said.

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