Soldier, 2 militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

An Indian Army soldier and two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police sources said.

The soldier initially injured in the encounter between the security forces and militants in Waghama village, later succumbed. Two others soldiers have also been injured. They have been shifted to hospital, the sources added.

The bodies of the slain militants were yet to be recovered.

It is a joint military operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group that started with a cordon and search operation following intelligence inputs earlier in the day.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 08:44 IST