Soldier, 2 militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

It is a joint military operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group that started with a cordon and search operation following intelligence inputs earlier in the day.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2019 09:49 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Srinagar
Encounter,Kashmir,Anantnag
An encounter has broken out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday, police said. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT File Photo)

An Indian Army soldier and two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police sources said.

The soldier initially injured in the encounter between the security forces and militants in Waghama village, later succumbed. Two others soldiers have also been injured. They have been shifted to hospital, the sources added.

The bodies of the slain militants were yet to be recovered.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 08:44 IST

