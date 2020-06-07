e-paper
Encounter erupts in J-K's Shopian, at least 3 terrorists trapped

Encounter erupts in J-K’s Shopian, at least 3 terrorists trapped

The encounter is taking place in Reban village of Shopian in south Kashmir, according to officials.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
An encounter began in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district
An encounter began in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district (HT Photo)
         

A gun battle broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday morning after security forces launched a joint operation in the area, police said.

The encounter has started in Reban village of Shopian in south Kashmir, according to officials. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, they added.

More details are awaited.

