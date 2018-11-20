Army soldier killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian, 4 militants shot dead

One army soldier and four militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces that also left three soldiers injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian early on Tuesday.

The operation was launched by army and police at Nadimarg village based on inputs about the presence of militants. A police officer said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, triggering retaliation.

The Army’s Chinar Corps tweeted that one soldier lost his life in the encounter and weapons and warlike stores have been recovered.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said four terrorists have been killed in the operation.

Three soldiers were also injured and the gunfight is still on, officials said, adding that a search operation is underway.

Internet services have been shut down in Shopian as a precautionary measure.

There have been a number of encounters between security forces and militants in Shopian recently. On November 18, two terrorists associated with terror outfit Al-Badr were killed in an encounter in Rebban area of Shopian district.

On the same day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan lost his life after terrorists opened fire on a CRPF camp at Railway Colony in Pulwama’s Kakapora area.

