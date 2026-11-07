Enforcement Directorate challenges closure of money laundering case against NewsClick

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) appeal, challenging the closure of money laundering case against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha after the Delhi high court quashed the case on May 29.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order. (HT File Photo/ Representational)

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A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while posting the matter for hearing on December 14.

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The portal was probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police on allegations of receiving foreign funding. The police claimed that the portal’s holding company PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited received large sums of foreign funds from entities in the US to ensure the country’s stability and integrity was compromised.

The police lodged a case under the stringent UAPA. Based on this FIR, the ED launched a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2020. The HC order of May 29 quashed both the cases filed by Delhi police and ED.

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On Friday, SC was informed that Delhi police too was in the process of filing its appeal against the same judgment.