Evening News Brief November 3: Supreme Court says no group can occupy protest site indefinitely, US votes in midterm elections

Good evening, readers. From the Supreme Court's remarks on indefinite protests to the high-stakes US midterm elections, several key developments made headlines today. Here are the key stories of the day.

No individual, group can occupy a designated protest site indefinitely: Supreme Court

No individual or group can occupy designated protest site indefinitely, says Supreme Court; polls open in several US states.

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no individual, group or organisation could claim an indefinite right to occupy a designated protest site, underlining that others too have an equal constitutional right to use the same public space to raise their grievances.

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The observations came as the court heard a clutch of petitions arising from the police action during the July protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), including allegations of mass detentions, police excesses, internet restrictions and the closure of metro stations. Read more.

US midterm elections 2026: Polls open in several US states as Democrats seek control of both chambers of Congress

Deep Dive What will US voters decide in the 2026 midterm elections? Voters will determine which party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats need to gain four Senate seats and three House seats to take control of both chambers. How do Indian American voters plan to vote in the 2026 midterms? A poll found that 62% of Indian American respondents intend to vote for Democratic House candidates, compared with 19% for Republicans. In Senate races, Democrats lead 63% to 21% among respondents in states holding elections. Did the Supreme Court allow California to count the disputed mail-in ballots? Yes. The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s request to temporarily block California from counting ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters alleged to be likely noncitizens. The court did not explain its decision.

Voters across several US states are heading to polling stations, joining millions who have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. Polling stations have opened in some East Coast states, including Connecticut, Maine, New York and New Jersey, as well as parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

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{{^usCountry}} Voters will decide which party controls the US House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats need to win four additional Senate seats and three House seats to take control of both chambers from Republicans. The Senate races in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas are among the key contests to watch. House battlegrounds are spread across the country. Track live updates here. Dia Mirza's Diwali video removal unfortunate, contrary to secular spirit: Bombay high court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voters will decide which party controls the US House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats need to win four additional Senate seats and three House seats to take control of both chambers from Republicans. The Senate races in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas are among the key contests to watch. House battlegrounds are spread across the country. Track live updates here. Dia Mirza's Diwali video removal unfortunate, contrary to secular spirit: Bombay high court {{/usCountry}}

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The removal of actor Dia Mirza’s video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s eco-friendly Diwali campaign was “very unfortunate” and contrary to the “secular spirit” of the country, the Bombay high court said on Tuesday.

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The court’s remarks came amid a massive row in the state, after the civic body selectively removed the actor’s clip from social media following objections from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and mayor Ritu Tawde's comments labelling her as "anti-Hindu". Mirza, however, said efforts to reduce air pollution should be welcomed as it is a matter of public health. Read more.

Ranbir Kapoor says he doen't like the term ‘Bollywood’ as it derives from Hollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has made his stance clear on the use of the term ‘Bollywood’ to describe Hindi cinema, or sometimes all of Indian cinema. In an interview with a British media outlet, Ranbir agreed he was not a fan of the term and would prefer to be known as an Indian actor rather than a Bollywood star.

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Ranbir is promoting his upcoming film, Ramayana, for which he was recently in London along with castmates Sai Pallavi and Yash. There, the actor spoke to ITV where the host asked him why he was not a fan of the ‘umbrella term Bollywood’ used to describe Indian films. Ranbir responded, “I think it's just a term used as a derivative of Hollywood. Because it was Bombay at that time, so it became Bollywood, and the Telugu industry became Tollywood, and they had all these different-sounding names.” Read more.

Badminton fund row: SAI, BAI administrative tussle left players to fend for themselves

Administrative delays reportedly led to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) not approving funds for the participation of top Indian badminton players, led by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, in the recent European swing of tournaments which ended with both the India No.1 players crowned champions at the Hylo Open in Staarbrucken, Germany on Sunday.

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The issue has sparked a controversy over players being left to organise their own finances for the trip that involved tournaments in four countries — Finland, Denmark, France and Germany. However, it is learnt that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) did not receive Sports Authority of India's (SAI) clearance in time because it delayed sending the list of tournaments for approval. Read more.