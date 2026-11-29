The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday said that it would take every decision in the interest of Tamil Nadu on the delimitation issue, as top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, head to Chennai to meet DMK chief M K Stalin.

Rahul Gandhi and key INDIA bloc leaders head to Chennai to meet Stalin (ANI/PTI) more less

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Ahead of the meeting, Stalin took to X to thank Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. Reiterating the party's position, he said, “We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”

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The Congress delegation, which also includes other INDIA bloc leaders, is meeting Stalin amid differences over the DMK's decision to support the Centre's delimitation bill during the special session of Parliament.

The opposition leaders are also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as part of efforts to mobilise support against the BJP-led Centre's Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation.

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Deep Dive Why did Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders meet MK Stalin over delimitation? The leaders planned to urge Stalin and the DMK to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation bills. The meeting came amid differences over the DMK’s decision to support the legislation. Why is the DMK supporting the delimitation bill? DMK MP Kanimozhi said the government accepted the party’s demand for a 50% increase in seats across states based on the 1971 Census. She said the measure would protect Tamil Nadu and the rights of other states. Does the DMK’s support for the delimitation bill mean it is forming an alliance with the BJP? No. Kanimozhi rejected that suggestion, saying that supporting a bill in Parliament does not amount to forming a political alliance with the party that introduced it.

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had also asserted that the party would not compromise on the state's rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had also asserted that the party would not compromise on the state's rights. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to questions about the Congress leaders' visit, Udhayanidhi initially appeared unaware of their arrival, news agency PTI reported. Asked whether the DMK would reconsider its support for the Centre's delimitation bill, he said the decision would rest solely with party chief M K Stalin. He added that Stalin and other senior leaders, including Kanimozhi, A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu, had already explained the reasons behind the party's position.

“Our party president will not take any decision that compromises our state's rights. We will take the right decision at the right time. As a matter of fact, it was the DMK and our leader who first raised the issue in the country,” he said, referring to the party's opposition, PTI reported.

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