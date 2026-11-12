Ex-Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas dies at Kolkata hospital after prolonged illness

Former Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas, who was jailed on corruption charges for 49 days, died in a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday, people aware of the developments said.
A three-time MLA from the Krishnanagar Dakshin assembly in Nadia district, Biswas was suffering from heart- and kidney-related ailments
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“Biswas, 72, was suffering from heart- and kidney-related ailments. He was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kolkata for the past few days. He died on Tuesday,” said a Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) leader.
A Mamata Banerjee loyalist, Biswas lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sadhan Ghosh by more than 27800 votes in the 2026 state assembly elections.
Banerjee said in a post on X that she was heartbroken by his passing and called him far more than a colleague.
“I am deeply heartbroken by the passing of Ujjwal Biswas. He was far more than a colleague in public life. We shared a close and enduring bond built over many years,” the former chief minister wrote.
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In June this year, a month after the BJP came to power, the former state correctional home minister was arrested on charges of siphoning off relief materials such as blankets, tarpaulins and sarees, among others, police had said.
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In June this year, a month after the BJP came to power, the former state correctional home minister was arrested on charges of siphoning off relief materials such as blankets, tarpaulins and sarees, among others, police had said.
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Some local residents also entered his house and hurled eggs at the minister when the police went inside to arrest him.
“What makes his demise even more painful is the ordeal he was forced to endure in the final months of his life. He was brutally attacked a few months ago. He was kept behind bars for 49 days, implicated in false cases and subjected to immense physical and mental suffering. I still remember when he came to meet me and recounted the torture, humiliation and intimidation he had endured simply because he refused to abandon his political convictions or switch sides. The pain in his words is something I will never forget,” Banerjee wrote.
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Home/India News/Ex-Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas dies at Kolkata hospital after prolonged illness
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