‘Exactly like Hamas’: Israeli envoy on 26/11 Mumbai attacks, echoes PM Modi's remarks

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon described the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai as a “horrendous” event and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on terrorism, affirming that his country always stood with India in the fight against terrorism. Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon speaks to the media on Israel banning Lashkar-e-Taiba to mark the 15th year of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Comparing the Mumbai terror attacks with Hamas militants' surprise assault in Israel on October 7, Gilon said, “It's a horrendous phenomenon when people come into your safe haven, to your houses in Mumbai to disrupt the life, to create panic. They wanted panic, they wanted to transmit it - exactly like Hamas. Their aim is not only to kill but also to create panic with the surviving, to make them afraid.”

Israel and Hamas war erupted on October 7, when Palestine's militant group, which controls Gaza, burst across the border into southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting some 240 others, including, women, children and older people. Israel immediately declared war, carrying out weeks of airstrikes and a ground offensive that have left over 15,000 Palestinians dead, according to health authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the horrendous 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai whose memory still continues to send shockwaves and linger in the collective memory of the nation.

Gilon told news agency ANI that there are no “ifs or buts” in the fight against terrorism and the countries are working together to finish the menace.

“We are telling the Indians, like India is always standing with Israel, more recently but always. Whenever we need, India is on our side. Indians have to know, we are on your side. When you come to fight terrorism, there are no ifs or buts. We are working together, we will finish terrorism,” Gilon said.

Six Jews were among the 166 people killed during the attack. Recently, Israel officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organisation. The action has been taken without any request by the government of India.

Gilon further said India and Israel demonstrate the fight against terrorism in their actions and friendships.

"As PM Modi said rightly so terrorism is a global phenomenon. You have to join hands globally. Countries, and free people of the world have to join hands and efforts in order to fight it. I think India and Israel demonstrate in our actions and friendship in what we do together, the joining of these hands to eliminate terrorism," Gilon added.

Dozens of Moshes held hostage in Gaza: Uncle

Moshe Holtzberg, the uncle of 'Baby Moshe', whose parents were killed by Pakistani terrorists at Nariman House during the Mumbai terror attacks, said dozens of Moshes have been held hostage in Gaza by Hamas.

He said children held hostage in Gaza reminded him of what happened to Baby Moshe during the 26/11 attacks, said Holtzberg. He was speaking to news agency PTI in an exclusive interview from an undisclosed location in the US ahead of the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Baby Moshe, who was two years old at the time of the attack, was rescued by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel when Pakistani terrorists killed his parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg and four visitors at Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Centre in Nariman House in Colaba on November 26, 2008.

What happened on November 26, 2008?

On November 26, 2008, coordinated assaults were carried out by a group of 10 terrorists, who did mayhem on the streets of Mumbai and sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.

Terrorists from LeT terror group had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26 and killed 166 people and injured 300 more over the course of four days.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by Europeans, Indians and Jews.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed, while Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist from the attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, was arrested. In May 2010, Qasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune city.

(With inputs from agencies)