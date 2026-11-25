The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that long pendency in deciding criminal appeals cannot be a ground to suspend sentence and grant bail in grave offences, as it set aside the order of the Karnataka high court staying the conviction and sentence of former Congress legislator Vinay Kulkarni in a 2016 murder case.

Vinay Kulkarni and seven others must surrender within two weeks after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail in the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Goudar. more less

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Directing him to surrender in two weeks, the top court termed the July 31, 2026, high court order as “perverse” for staying the conviction on a “misconception” that the convict would stand disqualified as a member of the legislative assembly if the conviction order is sustained.

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The order by a bench of justices PK Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar said, “It is a wrong notion that pendency of the criminal appeal and its remote possibility of hearing in near future can be a ground to suspend the sentence in grave offences like murder, dacoity, rape, ransom etc….The gravity of the crime which affects the administration of criminal justice system may at times take precedence over other considerations.”

The court also found fault with the HC order staying the conviction of Kulkarni and others. It said, “This is a misconception that the judgment of conviction should be stayed because the convict would be disqualified to be a member of the legislative assembly. If that is how the power of the court to stay the judgment of conviction is to be interpreted then every convicted legislator would automatically become entitled to an order staying the conviction.”

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{{^usCountry}} The court was of the view that once convicted, the statutory consequence of disqualification under section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 cannot be avoided by showing that there is an arguable case for acquittal. “The decision of the high court is clearly perverse and, thus, liable to be set aside.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was of the view that once convicted, the statutory consequence of disqualification under section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 cannot be avoided by showing that there is an arguable case for acquittal. “The decision of the high court is clearly perverse and, thus, liable to be set aside.” {{/usCountry}}

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It said that long pendency of criminal appeals is a reality across several high courts which does not automatically entitle a life convict to suspension of sentence. “It is also a matter of equality and liberty of hundreds of other convicts who are sentenced to life imprisonment and have served a substantial part of their sentence,” the Supreme Court said, pointing out that the high court overlooked the fact that Kulkarni, along with seven others, were convicted on April 15 this year giving no reason for them to be “treated differently”.

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Setting aside the HC order, the bench cancelled the bail bonds furnished by the eight life convicts and directed them to surrender before the concerned court within two weeks.

The court was hearing separate appeals against conviction filed by Karnataka government and against sentence filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the kin of the deceased Yogesh Goudar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the then Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member.

The high court had passed the order while hearing the appeals filed by Kulkarni and others against the trial court verdict convicting them in the case. The order said that the high court failed to pinpoint any “serious error” in the judgment of the trial court to make out a case for acquittal of the accused.

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The bench said that a judgment of stay of conviction is an exceptional remedy and has a higher threshold to meet which means existence of a “palpable mistake” in the judgment of conviction that renders it illegal. Further, it said that an order of suspension of sentence can be passed where the high court forms an opinion that the convict has a fair chance of acquittal, that is to say, that he has a good prima facie case for acquittal.

The CBI had identified Kulkarni as the “mastermind” of the crime and named the other seven convicts to have facilitated the commission of crime by providing logistics, weapons used in the murder that took place on June 15, 2016. The Karnataka government had transferred the case to CBI on September 6, 2019 pursuant to which Kulkarni was named as an accused.