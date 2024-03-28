Experts flag concerns after revised flight duty time limits deferred

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Tuesday deferred implementing revised flight duty time limits (FDTL) for air crew, which experts said aligns with international safety standards but appears to now have been put on the backburner due to ostensible pushback from carriers. The DGCA has not given a timeline for implementing the new rules after initially setting a June 1 target date (Representative photo)

In a revised regulation dated March 26, the DGCA said, “Operators engaged in scheduled air transport operations may continue to operate in compliance with the earlier rules from April 24, 2019 until their respective schemes are approved under this regulation.”

While the DGCA did not comment, an official aware of the matter said the deferral resulted from pressure by some major airlines. The official, who requested anonymity, said: “The airlines’ pressure seems to have won the battle for now.”

The FDTL prescribes limits on duty hours, such as a mandatory break of 36 hours at the end of their work week, and a maximum limit of 13 hours for pilots working night duty. The DGCA on January 8 raised these limits – weekend breaks must be of 48 hours and night duty flying has been capped at 10 hours --- and said these were to come into effect from June 1 before the deferment on Tuesday.

The regulator did not respond to requests for a comment.

The revised limits aimed to enhance safety by addressing pilot fatigue. Some experts warned airlines may need to hire 20% more pilots to maintain operations under the new norms, though others felt the initially proposed June 1 deadline gave carriers ample time to prepare.

Aviation veteran Captain Mohan Ranganathan criticised the “complicity of DGCA to facilitate the operators” at potential cost to safety.

The deferral disappointed many pilots looking forward to better working conditions under the revised rules. However, some argued implementing the rules by June 1 risked disruptions.

Jaideep Mirchandani of aviation firm Sky One said while the delay offers “some respite for airlines,” it underscores the need for a “proactive approach to addressing pilot fatigue.” He noted the Federation of Indian Airlines, whose members include Air India and IndiGo, has said a 25% increase in pilot staff is needed for longer rest periods.

NGO Safety Matters’s founder Amit Singh said that the implication is that pilots will continue to be fatigued despite fatigue being identified as a threat to safety. “ICAO mandates safety risk assessment of all the threats...If any pilot dies or an accident happens then there could be criminal charges since DGCA has willingly deferred the safety barrier (despite being) aware of the implications.”