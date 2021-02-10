Explained: How will new wage code impact take-home pay
Most of those working in private companies are likely to see a cut in the their take-home salary from April after the new wage rules under the Code of Wages comes into effect. The Code of Wages was passed in December 2019.
The wage code will lead to increase in gratuity payments and employers’ contribution to their retirement corpus, which could lead to restructuring of salary structures.
According to the draft rules, wages for the purpose of calculation of gratuity and provident fund contributions will have to be at least 50 per cent of employees' total pay. To comply with this rule, employers will have to increase the basic pay component of salaries, leading to a proportional increase in gratuity payments and employees’ contribution to the provident fund.
Many private companies prefer to keep the allowances component higher and the basic salary lower. This will not be allowed under the new rules.
Though the Code of Wages was passed in December 2019, the government had held back its implementation since it wanted to implement it together with other three codes - on Industrial Relations, Social Security and Occupational Health Safety & Working Conditions.
All four codes will be implemented from April this year.
The codes will play an important role in the year after the coronavirus pandemic which battered the economy last year. With the implementation of these four codes, the government wants to create a conducive environment for investors as well as to provide better social security to workers and protect their rights.
The labour codes would not only provide social security to organised sector employees but also to informal sector workers like gig and platform workers. This means that the entire workforce of over 50 crore in the country would get social security coverage under the new legal framework from April onwards.
Gig and platform workers are those who are not on the rolls of an organisation and they are not entitled to get various social security benefits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu parties united in call for single phase state elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INS Viraat's dismantling to be kept on hold, says Supreme Court to owner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivaji Ganesan's son, Ramkumar, to join BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FATF meets Thursday to assess Pakistan's actions on countering terror financing
- At the conclusion of its last plenary in October, the FATF had given Pakistan time till February this year to address “very serious deficiencies” in efforts to counter terror financing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Ladakh situation tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Death toll in Uttarakhand flash flood rises to 34, 170 still missing
- Only 10 of the 34 bodies recovered could be identified so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur afford further engagement of contractual Covid healthworkers : CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contribution of this budget is 'Na Jawan na Kisan': Shashi Tharoor
- Shashi Tharoor delivered the critique of this year’s Union budget on behalf of his party, right after the Prime Minister had concluded his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers announce 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on February 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘PM Modi never spoke about the protesting farmers who died’: Harsimrat Badal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladeshi terrorist gets 29-yr jail term for Khagragarh bomb blast in Bengal
- The bomb blast on October 2, 2014 killed two suspected terrorists and injured a third and exposed a network of Bangladeshi terrorists in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How will new wage code impact take-home pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfortunate that Aadhaar Act was challenged in court: PM Modi
- In 2018, the apex court upheld the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services Act, 2016 (Aadhaar Act) and the 12-digit unique identity scheme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iqbal Singh, arrested for Red Fort violence, sent to 7-day police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India making studied progress in shifting to renewable energy sources: PM Modi
- India making studied progress in shifting to renewable energy sources: PM Modi at World Sustainable Development Summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox