Ex-PM Deve Gowda hospitalised for routine medical check-up: ‘No need for panic’

PTI |
Feb 28, 2023 09:21 PM IST

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here for a "routine check up".

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here for a "routine check up". The former Prime Minister said he will be back home in a couple of days and there was no need for any "panic or anxiety."

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda (PTI)
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda (PTI)

"I have come to the hospital for a routine check-up. There is no need for any panic or anxiety. I will be back home in a couple of days," Gowda, who is admitted to a private hospital here tweeted.

Though the exact reason for Gowda's health check-up is not known, the 89-year-old JD(S) leader has been ailing from severe knee pain and age-related issues. He was hospitalised last year for COVID and related ailments.

Earlier in the day, Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said his father was taken to the hospital today for health check-up, and would decide on JD(S) tickets to certain constituencies including Hassan seat for upcoming assembly polls, once back from there.

