Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla arrested in NIA crackdown on pre-poll Bhangar blast case

Former Trinamool Congress legislator Saokat Molla was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) late on Fright night in connection with a blast at Bhangar near Kolkata in March this year which killed one person. Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla was arrested by NIA. (HT file)

This comes a day after the federal agency searched at least eight locations, including the residence and hideouts of Molla, in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas.

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“Molla, a prime suspect and a conspirator in the case, was arrested late on Friday night. He was held from South 24 Parganas and will be produced in the court on Saturday,” said a NIA official.

On Thursday the NIA had arrested one accused in the case Sainur Molla. He had transported the dead and the injured victims in his SUV after the blast. In all four persons, including Saokat Molla, have been arrested in the case till date.

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“The explosion took place when crude bombs were being manufactured in a hideout ahead of the assembly elections,” said an NIA official.